Area law enforcement stepping up traffic enforcement heading into July 4th weekend

Provided by Lubbock Police Department
Area law enforcement agencies will join efforts to continue enforcing safe driving in Lubbock as we head into the summer and on this July 4th holiday season.
On Wednesday, July 1st, the Lubbock Police Department, the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety will partner their enforcement actions to focus on speeding violations and the failure to move over or slow down when a stationary emergency vehicle, tow truck or TxDOT vehicle have lights activated on roadways.
In the recent past, the agencies have seen that the main contributing factors for most of these traffic crashes have been, speeding, disregarding traffic signs and lights, and failing to yield right of way. Beginning Wednesday, drivers can expect to see more police, sheriff’s office and DPS troopers patrolling in high-traffic, high- risk areas in efforts to slow down motorists, and reduce crashes.