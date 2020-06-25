Buffalo Springs releases information on July 3 firework display, weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs has turned to Facebook to answer some questions about their 3rd of July fireworks show and weekend.
Buffalo Springs officials said if you purchase a wristband between now and July 2nd, you only pay the current general admission. On July 3rd, adult prices will be $15.
Season Passes will be accepted and they will have staff manning the kiosk gate for quicker entry on to the lake.
Pre-purchased wristbands will also be sent through the kiosk gate.
