Buffalo Springs releases information on July 3 firework display, weekend
Fireworks light up the night sky (Source: Photo source; KFVS)
June 25, 2020 at 9:59 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:01 AM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Buffalo Springs has turned to Facebook to answer some questions about their 3rd of July fireworks show and weekend.

Buffalo Springs officials said if you purchase a wristband between now and July 2nd, you only pay the current general admission. On July 3rd, adult prices will be $15.

Season Passes will be accepted and they will have staff manning the kiosk gate for quicker entry on to the lake.

Pre-purchased wristbands will also be sent through the kiosk gate.

