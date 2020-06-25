COVID 19: 2-year-old infected with COVID-19 in Floyd County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Floyd County has 22 cases with 16 recoveries and six active as of Thursday, June 25, including a 2-year-old child.
Case 1: Reported on Monday, April 6. The person is a 65-year-old female and the case is travel related. The woman is not hospitalized and is self-quarantined.
Case 2: Reported on Tuesday, April 14. The person is a 29-year-old female. No other information is available.
Case 3: Reported Wednesday, April 22. The person is a male between the ages of 41-50. The man is not hospitalized and is self-quarantined.
Case 4: Reported Tuesday, May 5. The person is a female between the age of 51-60. Possibly exposed at work. The female has been quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 5: Reported Tuesday, May 19. The person is a female between the age of 61-70. Her exposure is unknown. The woman has been quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 6: Reported May 23. The person is a female between the age of 10-17. The woman was quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 7: Reported May 23. The person is a male between the age of 10-17. The man was quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 8: Reported May 27. The person is a female between the age of 31-40. The woman was quarantined and not hospitalized.
Case 9: Male 61-70 years old. Quarantined/Not hospitalized
Case 10: Male 41-50 years old. Quarantined/Not hospitalized
Case 11: Female 11-18 years old. Quarantined/Not hospitalized
Case 12: Male 31-40 years old, Quarantined/Not hospitalized, Tested in Lubbock at UMC
#13. Female - 32 years old, Quarantined/Not hospitalized.
#14. Female - Under 10 years old, Quarantined/Not hospitalized.
#15 Female - Under 5 years old, Quarantined/Not hospitalized.
#16. Male - 34 years old, Quarantined/Not hospitalized.
Case 17: Male 40-49 years old, Quarantined/Not Hospitalized
Case 18: Male 80-89 Years of age. Unknown if Hospitalized at this time
Case 19: Female 40-49, Quarantined / Not hospitalized
Case 20: Male 40-49, Quarantined/Not hospitalized
Case 21: Female 20-29, Quarantined / Not hospitalized
Case 22: Male, 2 YOA, Quarantined / Not hospitalized
