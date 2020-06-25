Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 118 new cases of COVID-19.
- That brings the total active cases to 912. There were also 31 recoveries.
- There are now 33 people hospitalized, with 11 of them in the ICU.
Frenship Independent School District is warning parents about a positive COVID case.
- The student is in the summer girls basketball program at the high school and was in the Tiger Pit basketball court.
- All students and coaches who came in contact with the student have been contacted and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
This year’s Ironman Thriathlon has been canceled. It was originally scheduled to take place Saturday.
- Organizers cite the spike in COVID infections in Texas and said it would not be responsible have the event.
- All registered athletes will receive an email with further information.
The number of new daily cases and hospitalization continues to rise in Texas.
- The latest available numbers show more than 4,300 Texans are hospitalized with coronavirus.
- There were also another 5,500 new infections reported on Wednesday, which is also another record high.
