Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 118 new COVID cases, Frenship basketball player tests positive for virus, Ironman Triathlon canceled

By Michael Cantu | June 25, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 6:12 AM

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County has reported another 118 new cases of COVID-19.

Frenship Independent School District is warning parents about a positive COVID case.

  • The student is in the summer girls basketball program at the high school and was in the Tiger Pit basketball court.
  • All students and coaches who came in contact with the student have been contacted and told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
  • Read more here: Frenship ISD warns parents about COVID-19 case

This year’s Ironman Thriathlon has been canceled. It was originally scheduled to take place Saturday.

The number of new daily cases and hospitalization continues to rise in Texas.

