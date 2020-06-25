Firework stands now open in Lubbock County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - June 24, 2020 marks the first day of firework sales to celebrate the 4th of July, but just like everything else this year, it is going to look a little different.
Matthew Hoelscher with Firework Dynasty in Lubbock says they’re expecting larger crowds this year due to the city cancelling its firework show - as well as people looking to get out of the house and have some fun months after being stuck inside.
Firework Dynasty is preparing for the large crowds with precautions to keep everyone safe.
“We’ve kind of taken some steps among ourselves. We have multiple hand washing stations. We’ll be implementing masks. We’re trying to create a buffer zone. We’ll try to use some stations to keep people in certain areas,” Hoelscher said.
Hand sanitizer and masks will be available and barriers will be used to keep people distanced.
He also says they’re encouraging touchless firework stands, meaning, you will be able to find all of their products on their website. You will be able to place and order and have it brought to your vehicle to help promote social distancing.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.