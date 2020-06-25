FirstBank and Trust temporarily closes two locations after positive COVID-19 exposures

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - First Bank and Trust has announced they will be temporarily closing two branch locations after being notified of confirmed positive exposure to COVID-19.
According to First Bank and Trust, employees from the mid-city location at 22nd Street and Indiana Avenue, and the south location at 7806 Indiana Avenue have been quarantined for a period, placing a strain on the workforce. FB&T says no other employee in quarantine has tested positive for the coronavirus.
These two locations have been temporarily closed, but they expect the South branch location to open again Monday, June 29, for full service.
The main branch location at 98th Street and Slide Road, and the west location at 19th Street and Milwaukee will remain open with full lobby and motor bank services.
