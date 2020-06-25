Frenship ISD warns parents about COVID-19 case

Today, Frenship ISD became aware of a student in the summer UIL girls basketball program at Frenship High School who tested positive for COVID-19. The student was in the Tiger Pit on Wednesday, June 24 from 9:15 am to 12:15 pm. All students and coaches who had direct contact with this individual have been contacted and instructed to self-quarantine for 14 days. Because of the exposure and out of an abundance of caution, we are canceling girls UIL basketball practices for the next few weeks. During this time, the Frenship ISD custodial staff will take extra steps to thoroughly sanitize and disinfect the practice area and the equipment.