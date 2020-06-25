283 homeless citizens live on Lubbock streets, according to latest count

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 2020 count of Lubbock’s homeless population found 283 homeless citizens live on the city’s streets or in shelters, according to the latest count from the South Plains Homeless Consortium’s Point-In-Time. The count was conducted in January 2020. The SPHC conducts the Point-in-Time count every year. It is a snapshot of homelessness in Lubbock on a particular day.
The SPHC reports that this is the third year in a row that the number of homeless individuals in Lubbock has decreased. However, the number of homeless families significantly increased as well as the number of homeless children.
The counted number of homeless people decreased slightly from 293 in 2019 to 283 in the 2020 count and down from 333 in 2018. The greatest decrease this year is among homeless individuals.
The number of homeless families increased 32 percent and the number of homeless children under the age of 18 increased 43 percent.
Of the total number of individuals experiencing homelessness, the count showed 53 percent were male, and 47 percent were female. About 61 percent were white, 28 percent were African American and all others totaled 11 percent. Homelessness among veterans and the chronically homeless increased only slightly.
“The South Plains Homeless Consortium is indebted to the more than 60 volunteers who administered the count in January,” said Doug Morris, President of the SPHC. “These volunteers canvassed Lubbock’s streets, parks and homeless shelters in an attempt to gather the most comprehensive data possible.”
The annual PIT count provides city leaders with the data they need to understand the number and characteristics of persons who are homeless so they in turn can develop a thoughtful response.
Morris says, “The data may not be perfect, but it is tremendously valuable: The count allows us to find out not only how MANY people are homeless, but WHO are homeless, and more importantly, WHY they are homeless. This information will be used by the South Plains Homeless Consortium and the city of Lubbock to evaluate trends and determine where to effectively allocate resources toward the goal of ending homelessness in Lubbock.”
The South Plains Homeless Consortium is a nonprofit organization and is a network of agencies and advocates interested in addressing homelessness.
The South Plains Homeless Consortium is a nonprofit organization and is a network of agencies and advocates interested in addressing homelessness. The organization accepts donations by mail. The mailing address is P.O. Box 6021, Lubbock, TX 79493-6021. For more information, call 806-319-5140.
