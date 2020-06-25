KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Earl

By Michael Cantu | June 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 7:41 AM
Earl, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 25.
Earl, KCBD's Pet of the Day for June 25. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Earl, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Earl is a 2-year-old pit who has been with LAS for about two weeks.

He is a silly dog who likes to run around and sunbathe. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.

Earl’s adoption fees for Thursday, June 25, have been waived.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

