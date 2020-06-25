LPD reminding residents of rules and safety involving fireworks for 4th of July

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock Fire Rescue, and the City of Lubbock is reminding the residents of Lubbock County about the rules and safety precautions surrounding fireworks as the 4th of July approaches.
LPD stated on Facebook, “The Fourth of July is approaching fast! We just wanted to remind you that fireworks are illegal within the Lubbock city limits. This is set forth in the Lubbock Code of Ordinances Article 10.08.Persons violating this ordinance can be fined up to $1000 for each violation.”
The City of Lubbock has provided a list of data on their website regarding fireworks.
National Data:
1. The Consumer Product Safety Commissions has received an average of seven fireworks-related death reports a year since 2002.
2. 11,000 to 13,000 fireworks-related injuries are reported each year. Unknown how many go unreported.
3. Children under 15 years of age experienced about 36 percent of the injuries, and males of all ages were involved in 70 percent.
4. Burns to fingers, hands and arms are the most common injury.
5. Among the different types of fireworks, sparklers accounted for 14 percent of the estimated injuries during the July Fourth period last year; reloadable shells were involved in 12 percent of the estimated injuries; and firecrackers were associated with 10 percent. Bottle rockets and homemade/altered devices were involved in three percent of the injuries each.
6. Public displays of fireworks are involved in less than one percent of injuries.
7. Fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires per year, including 1,300 structure fires, 300 vehicle fires, and 16,900 outside and other fires and an average of $43 million in direct property damage.
Lubbock Data:
1. Last three years- 49 fires caused by fireworks. Those fires put 8.4 million dollars of property at risk and caused $120,000 in damages.
Fireworks are illegal in the city because they constitute a public safety hazard. We can drive 70 out on an open highway but wouldn’t drive 70 through a school zone because that is a public safety hazard.
Let’s all respect our neighbors and our community and follow the law and not use fireworks of any type in the city limits. Let’s all do our part to Keep Lubbock Safe.
Make sure you stay safe and have fun. For more information, click here: https://bit.ly/2LivOPO
