Lubbock firework stands offering on-line ordering, curbside pick-up during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This year, Texas Star Fireworks will offer not only the traditional outdoor stands for purchasing your favorite fireworks, but they will also be offering customers the chance order their fireworks on-line with curbside pick-up at their two locations.
Texas Star Fireworks, a family run business since 1993, will open their fireworks stands on June 24 for the Texas Season through July 4. Texas Star Fireworks locations are at
the corner of University Avenue and 130th Street and 5606 130th Street in Lubbock.
Texas Star Firweork’s owner says their fireworks stands are located outside and built to support social distancing. Display windows are 8 feet wide and we encourage customers to social distance and be safe.
Consumers have been changing their buying habits over the last few years with all types of items such as grocery and electronics and with Covid-19 this year, consumers have adapted to purchasing even more items on-line and picking up curbside at the stores. With contactless delivery and payment options, we strive to be the best for the fireworks shoppers this year.
Details can be found on our website at www.txstarfireworks.com .
