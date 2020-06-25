More colorful sunsets and sunrises

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You may notice a little more haze in our daytime sky and a little more color to our sunrises and sunsets as light amounts of Saharan dust are added to the light amounts of smoke in our sky. You will notice the increasingly hot afternoons in my forecast.
The dust, which I've mentioned in several recent posts here, may increase allergy symptoms, including itchy eyes, sinus issues, and headaches. People with a respiratory illness should consider the possible benefits of remaining indoors and reducing physical activity.
This afternoon, while hazy, will be mostly sunny and hot. Highs will generally be in the low to mid-90s. Winds for the most part will range from 5 to 15 mph with occasional gusts near 20 mph.
Once again, a stray storm or two will be possible late this afternoon and evening. While possible, rain is unlikely for any given spot in the KCBD viewing area.
Once again, storms are expected to develop this afternoon near the mountains of northern New Mexico and southern Colorado and then drift southeast toward the Texas state line. As such, the northwestern viewing area has the best chance of receiving rain. Even there, however, the chance is slim.
Friday through the weekend the pattern will be pretty much the same as far as storm and rain chances. Temperatures will be edging up, with summer heat in my forecast for early next week. Check out the numbers and more in our current 10-Day Forecast here on our Weather Page (after closing this story).
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.