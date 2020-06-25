Open Texas Strike force member: Future of 2020 fall football ‘is in the hands of the public'

“The Governor said on the call today that he does not want to issue a stay at home order. We’ve talked about it before and this is something we can’t control, but it lays squarely on our shoulders. And by ours, I’m talking about residents of Lubbock and the state of Texas. We’ve got to wear our masks, we’ve got to wash our hands, we’ve got to do our social distancing. If we don’t do that, there will be other orders the Governor will be forced to make.”