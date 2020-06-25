Shallowater ISD names lone finalist for Superintendent position

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Shallowater Independent School District has announced the lone finalist for the position of Superintendent.
Dr. Anita Hebert was revealed as the new Superintendent in a release issued Thursday.
Dr. Hebert currently serves as the Assistant Superintendent of Curriculum and Instruction for Magnolia ISD. She has served there since 2002.
With extensive education experience as a teacher and administrator, Shallowater ISD says Dr. Hebert is actively involved in many professional and community activities.
According to Shallowater ISD, Dr. Hebert grew up on a farm in Littlefield and knows West Texas is home. She has family in this area and is excited to return to her roots and build upon the successes in Shallowater. Her husband is a retired educator/coach and they are the proud parents of three grown children with the youngest being a recent graduate of Texas Tech’s accounting program.
“Shallowater is a community that bleeds red and black, is fiercely competitive, and is growing but seeking to keep its small-town values and roots,” Dr. Hebert said.
Shallowater ISD says they are confident Dr. Hebert is the perfect fit for the community and are most fortunate to add her to the Shallowater Family
