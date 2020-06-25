Victim of aggravated assault dies in hospital

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police have confirmed the victim of an aggravated assault last week has passed away at the hospital.
On June 18, a Lubbock PD officer responded to a man attempting to flag him down in the 800 block of Avenue Q. The man told the officer, “he’s bleeding bad.”
The officer turned onto the 1700 block of 9th Street and found the victim, Samuel Flores, a man the officer says they recognized from previous interactions.
The victim was laying next to tree, when the officer says they noticed what appeared to be blood near his face. He also noticed the victim had very shallow breathing.
The officer waited on scene for EMS to arrive, and they took Flores to University Medical Center.
The Metro Investigations Unit was called and LPD got security camera video footage where they say they observed a suspect attack Flores, before walking away to a nearby apartment.
One man, 43-year-old Maderrick Harper, was identified as a person of interest related to this case.
LPD confirmed on Thursday, June 25 that Samuel Flores died at UMC. According to LPD, the cause of death has not been identified at this time.
