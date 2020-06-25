Virtual campus tours bring new experience to Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covid-19 has changed the way people do a lot of thing. That includes students looking at universities across the nation.
Now, if a perspective students wants to tour the Texas Tech campus they have to head to the internet, not Lubbock.
It is usually in front of West Hall, near the campus entrance, tours start. But now, the need to come on campus has diminished.
And prospective students and their parents can get a tour wherever there is an internet connection.
“Now, we’re just putting one of our students and one of our tour guides in front of that virtual platform,” Jessica Cravens, undergraduate admissions associate director of operations, said.
Her department now puts on 10 virtual campus events a week. These serve as a way to allow parents and students to chat with their guides and have any of their questions answered.
During these tours a guide speaks while a chatter answers questions in real-time.
But it is not just virtual tours being offered. Workshops for perspective and admitted students are also going digital.
“And all of those are live events,” Cravens said, “so none of them are recorded.”
The virtual tours are also convenient for people who live hours away. That is also the reason the tours will be offered beyond the pandemic — which may be one of the few good things to come of this.
Just because the guided tours have moved online, that does not mean people cannot come and see the campus themselves. They are just asked to wear a mask when doing so.
“Where we got the most questions about (this) were: ‘We’re actually driving through Lubbock, can we drive through campus?‘” Cravens said. “That was probably the biggest question we had and our response was, ‘absolutely.‘”
Information on campus tours can be found here: Visit Texas Tech
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.