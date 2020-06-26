Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Another 130 COVID cases reported in Lubbock County, Abbott halts re-opening phase, House passes police reform bill

By Michael Cantu | June 26, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, 130 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County.

The State of Texas continues to see a surge in COVID cases.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force is planning a public briefing today.

The House of Representatives passed police reform legislation named in honor of George Floyd.

