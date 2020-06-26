Daybreak Today Friday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, 130 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Lubbock County.
- The latest data, released Thursday, show there are now 979 active cases of the virus.
- Of those cases, 35 people are hospitalized; 16 of them in the ICU.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 130 new cases on Thursday, total now 1795
The State of Texas continues to see a surge in COVID cases.
- The hospitalization rate and new daily case counts both hit record highs.
- Gov. Greg Abbott has now paused additional re-openings.
- Read more on that pause here: Gov. Greg Abbott bans elective surgeries in four of Texas’ biggest counties to preserve bed space for coronavirus patients
The White House Coronavirus Task Force is planning a public briefing today.
- This is the first time the group has spoken to the public in almost two months.
- The briefing comes at a time when new COVID cases are increasing in at least 30 states.
- Read more here: Virus taking stronger hold in US, other populated countries
The House of Representatives passed police reform legislation named in honor of George Floyd.
- The bill bans choke holds at the federal level and forbids no-knock warrants on federal drug cases.
- It has little chance of being taken up by the Republican-led Senate.
- Read more here: House passes sweeping police overhaul after Floyd’s death
