Emergency City Council meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss requirements for face coverings, etc.

NOTICE is hereby given that the governing body of the CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS, will meet at an Emergency Meeting, in accordance with Section 551.045 of the Texas Government Code, at 3 p.m., on the 26th day of June, 2020, at a special meeting place called City Council Chambers in Citizens Tower, at 1314 Avenue K, Lubbock, Texas, for the purposes of issuing a declaration of local disaster regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, to include a declaration regarding large gatherings, the requirement for face coverings, and continuing and affirming the declaration to continue longer than seven days.