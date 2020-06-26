Emergency City Council meeting at 3 p.m. to discuss requirements for face coverings, etc.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will hold a Special City Council Meeting today, Friday, June 26, 2020, at 3 p.m. in Council Chambers at Citizens Tower, 1314 Avenue K.
One of the agenda items from Mayor Dan Pope is to issue a Declaration of Disaster regarding COVID-19; it will include a declaration regarding large gatherings. It also lists an item about the requirement for face coverings.
Below is the full City Council agenda.
NOTICE is hereby given that the governing body of the CITY OF LUBBOCK, TEXAS, will meet at an Emergency Meeting, in accordance with Section 551.045 of the Texas Government Code, at 3 p.m., on the 26th day of June, 2020, at a special meeting place called City Council Chambers in Citizens Tower, at 1314 Avenue K, Lubbock, Texas, for the purposes of issuing a declaration of local disaster regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, to include a declaration regarding large gatherings, the requirement for face coverings, and continuing and affirming the declaration to continue longer than seven days.
The items to be considered appear on the agenda below.
3:00 p.m. - The City Council convenes in Open Session and may recess into Executive Session under the exception below, as needed.
1. Executive Session
1.1. Hold an Executive Session in accordance with Texas Government Code, Section 551.071, with legal counsel for advice about pending or contemplated litigation or settlement agreement and on matters in which the duty of the attorney under the Texas Disciplinary Rules of Professional Conduct conflicts with Chapter 551.
1.1.1. Emergency Management At the completion of the Executive Session, City Council reconvenes in Open Session in City Council Chambers.
2. Citizen Comments - According to Lubbock City Council Rules, any citizen wishing to appear before a meeting of the City Council, regarding any matter posted on the City Council Agenda, shall complete the sign-up form provided at the meeting, no later than 3:00 p.m.
3. The Mayor of the City of Lubbock to issue a Declaration of Disaster regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to include a declaration regarding large gatherings and the requirement for face coverings.
4. Consider a resolution continuing and affirming the Mayor’s Declaration of Disaster regarding the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic to include a declaration regarding large gatherings and the requirement for face coverings.
