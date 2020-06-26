Hot and Dusty weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It’s going to be a HOT weekend for the South Plains. I expect afternoon temperatures to vary from the low to mid 90s across all of the area, including Lubbock, on Saturday. Sunday will bring higher afternoon temperatures as they edge to the mid to upper 90s.
If that isn’t hot enough, it will be near 100 degrees on Monday and Tuesday.
Rain chances will remain low not only through the weekend but through the end of June. A few storms could track into the western areas from New Mexico and possibly some isolated showers or storms may develop over the region each afternoon or early evening.
It’s going to be a typical summer weather pattern to close out June and move into July next week.
Along with the sun and heat Saharan Dust will stay over much of the state through the middle of next week.
Fortunately, the winds will help to mix-out the dust in our region while it will be an issue for areas to our east and south.
There will be enough in west Texas to produce some eye irritation, aggravate allergies and possible be an issue for those with lung related problems.
The dust should provide for some beautiful sunsets into last week.
