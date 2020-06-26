I Beat Pete: At-Home Edition: Pots & Pans Challenge vs. Guthrie Jaguars

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This week from our homes, we did the Pots and Pans Ping Pong Challenge.
We each had 20 minutes to set up pots and pans and try to bounce a ping pong ball of as many as we could into a cup.
It was interesting seeing how everyone went about the task.
We took on some Guthrie Jaguars. Guthrie watches KCBD NewsChannel 11 on Caprock Cable out there.
Check out his fun yet difficult challenge.
If you have an at-home challenge, email me at ibeatpete@kcbd.com
