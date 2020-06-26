Increasing dust and heat, decreasing air quality

Patchy smoke from scattered wildfires across the Southwest U.S. will persist over portions of West Texas. Meanwhile, heavy amounts of African dust will continue to expand across most of the state with the exception of Far West Texas and the Upper Panhandle. Overall, the daily PM2.5 AQI (Air Quality Index) is forecast to reach the upper end of the "Moderate" range or possibly higher in the Lubbock area. The associated PM10 AQI, due to the African dust, could also reach the lower to middle end of the "Moderate" range in the Lubbock area.