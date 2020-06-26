KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Flynn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Flynn, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Flynn is a 3-year-old pit who has been with LAS for about three weeks.
He loves to give kisses, smile at people and run around anywhere he has room. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccines.
However, he would work best as a single-dog.
Flynn’s adoption fees for Friday, June 26, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
