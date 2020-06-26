Lubbock bar owners shocked, worried by Gov. Abbott’s order to close

“For small business owners, it hurts. It’s really tough. The bars and restaurants- it’s not just the bar owners or the bartenders. You’re looking at the whole supply chain, you’re looking at your food distributor. Our sales rep is not going to get paid anymore. Our liquor guy is not going to get paid anymore. Our linen guy- who does the linens, who does the towels- they’re not going to get paid anymore. There’s a lot more people affected than people think than just the bartenders and the bar owners,” said Mark Martinez, owner of The Garden.