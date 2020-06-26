Lubbock bar owners shocked, worried by Gov. Abbott’s order to close

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock bar owners were shocked by Gov. Abbott’s order on Friday, forcing bars to close as the state struggles with a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“When I heard about the executive orders- pretty much in shock. I had no idea that was coming. I had no warning, nothing. Just ultimately in shock,” said Nick Muscari, owner of Nick’s Sportsbar.
It’s been about a month since bars were able to reopen, but now they’ve been forced to close their doors once again. These business owners say the closure doesn’t just impact bars.
“For small business owners, it hurts. It’s really tough. The bars and restaurants- it’s not just the bar owners or the bartenders. You’re looking at the whole supply chain, you’re looking at your food distributor. Our sales rep is not going to get paid anymore. Our liquor guy is not going to get paid anymore. Our linen guy- who does the linens, who does the towels- they’re not going to get paid anymore. There’s a lot more people affected than people think than just the bartenders and the bar owners,” said Mark Martinez, owner of The Garden.
“I’ve got 28 employees that they rely on us to pay bills,” said Scott Stephenson, owner of Jake’s Sports Café. “I’ve got people that just got an apartment, employees that are just trying to get on with their lives, and now everybody’s out of work. And now we’re gonna have to go through unemployment again.”
There’s no timeline on how long these orders will last.
