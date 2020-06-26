Lubbock County Judge issues procedures for large gatherings

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Friday, June 26, 2020, Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued new statewide guidelines for public gatherings. These new orders require the County Judge in each county to approve any outdoor gathering in excess of 100 people.
Today, Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish issued local procedures for anyone wanting to hold a large gathering in the unincorporated areas of Lubbock County. These new procedures will require all public and private organizers to submit a plan for the protecting the health and safety of all attendees.
The new procedures are available to download on the Lubbock County website: https://www.lubbockcounty.gov/
