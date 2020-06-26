Lubbock Fire Rescue saves person from burning house Thursday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At 11:42 pm on June 25th, 2020, LFR crews responded to a structure fire in the 1900 block of 17th St, with a reported entrapped person.
LFR Station 1 quickly arrived on scene with other units and forced entry into a small, two story structure.
Once inside the structure, the crew from LFR Engine 1 encountered heavy smoke conditions and performed a rapid search finding an unresponsive person on the second floor.
The firefighters quickly removed the person from the structure and resuscitation efforts were begun. Crews then extinguished the fire inside. The person was transported to a local hospital by UMC EMS and is currently being treated for smoke inhalation injuries.
CAUSE OF FIRE: It was determined that the fire was accidental and due to unattended candles. There were no working smoke detectors in the home.
LFR reminds the public that for a limited time, LFR will come to your home and install working smoke detectors. Unattended candles are a leading cause of fires and fire related deaths across the US and in Lubbock.
