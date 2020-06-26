Margaritaville opens first resort in Texas

The development of the resort is a joint venture of Songy Highroads (SHR) and The Wampold Companies, which was announced last year, with the goal of immediately transporting guests into a vacation state of mind. The 20-story resort features 303 luxury suites, as well as 32 lakefront cottages with boat slips available. Crisp white bedding and washed oak finishes create a sense of serenity within each suite, while playful colors and tasteful tropical decor add to the island vibe around the property.