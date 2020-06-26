StarCare expands supportive services for Veteran families during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - StarCare Specialty Health System received special Coronavirus funding from the Department of Veterans Affairs to expand its Supportive Services for Veteran Families program to assist local Veterans facing eviction and homelessness.
The program assists eligible Veteran families facing a housing crisis with peer support and temporary financial assistance for rent, utilities, childcare and other stabilizing services.
Veterans should call the VetStar SSVF Office at 806-740-9317 about program terms and eligibility.
SSVF Supervisor Steven Lara encourages any low‐income Veteran family facing eviction, homelessness or the need to find new shelter during COVID‐19 to call today.
“These past few months have been challenging, especially for many family’s wallets,” Lara said. “This is a great opportunity for local Veterans who may be facing new challenges because of the COVID‐19 pandemic to use benefits they earned through their military service. Help is a phone call away.”
This program serves Veteran families who live in the counties of: Armstrong, Bailey, Borden, Briscoe, Carson, Castro, Cochran, Crosby, Dawson, Deaf Smith, Dickens, Donley, Floyd, Gaines, Garza Gray, Hale, Hall, Hockley, Hutchinson, Lamb, Lubbock, Lynn, Motley, Parmer, Potter, Randall, Terry, Swisher and Yoakum.
