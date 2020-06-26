Wellman-Union returns to workouts after COVID-19 scare

“It was pretty disheartening,” said Athletic Director Brian Sepkowitz. “I don’t feel like I really had a chance to even panic, I guess about it. Because we just had made so much progress. As a coach you kind of forget the role that these kids play in our lives. You think about the role the coach has in their life, but these kids are like our children. So we didn’t get to have our babies for a few months and then they’re walking up, committing to the program and we got to send them away without any knowledge of how long it would be before we got them back.”