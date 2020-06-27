Hazy, Hot And Low Storm Chance Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The final weekend for June will continue to be dominated by high pressure which continues to usher in Saharan dust. Dust allergies will be high today, particularly off of the Caprock into south and east Texas.
High temperatures this afternoon return to the lower to middle 90's under the influence of mostly sunny sky and breezy southerly wind speeds sustained between 15-20mph. Areas near the NM/TX border will experience high temperatures in the upper 90's to lower 100's.
Convective storm potential exists this afternoon and evening, though chances are low for severe storms to develop. Should any storms become strong to severe the primary threats will be strong damaging wind, localized moderate to heavy rainfall and cloud to ground lightning.
Overnight temperatures remain pleasant reaching the upper 60's to lower 70's by sunrise on Sunday. Afternoon temperatures tomorrow will be slightly warmer with slim chances for rain.
Monday will be hot with triple digit temperatures returning to much of the South Plains.
Remember to follow the forecast online at kcbd.com/weather or with the free KCBD weather app http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.