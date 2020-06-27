Isolated showers, storms until sunset

Temperatures will still be warm, and even warmer as some drier air moves in on Monday, where we should hit the triple digits. A ridge will begin to set up by next week, but instead of bringing us heat, there will be some moisture trapped underneath. This is what we call a “dirty” ridge, because it’s tainted with that humidity. So, like today and tomorrow, we could see isolated pop-up storms on Thursday and Friday. We’re watching if it is going to stick around for the 4th of July.