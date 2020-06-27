Isolated showers, storms until sunset

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We’ll see some isolated showers and storms on the Caprock, at least until the sun sets this evening.
After that, they’ll fall apart pretty quick. And Sunday, it’s going to be about the same. Isolated storms develop in New Mexico, march east, and it’ll be a race to see how far they get before the sun sets and they lose their energy. All his activity will remain below severe limits, but storms like this have a tendency of kicking out some wind gusts. This is especially true in the evening when they start to fall apart.
Temperatures will still be warm, and even warmer as some drier air moves in on Monday, where we should hit the triple digits. A ridge will begin to set up by next week, but instead of bringing us heat, there will be some moisture trapped underneath. This is what we call a “dirty” ridge, because it’s tainted with that humidity. So, like today and tomorrow, we could see isolated pop-up storms on Thursday and Friday. We’re watching if it is going to stick around for the 4th of July.
The other weather story, the Saharan Dust. This ridge that is setting up will protect us from the really thick stuff for the most part, but we are watching the next large plume moving across the Caribbean right now to see how far west it’ll get over the beginning of the week.
