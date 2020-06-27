LFR issues reminder about safe grilling after backyard fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Fire Rescue issued a reminder about safe grilling after putting out a fire in the backyard of a residence in the 3400 block of 79th Street on Saturday afternoon.
The call came in about 2 p.m. LFR units found the fence of the residence on fire and were able to extinguish it quickly.
The home was not affected but a shed suffered minor damage.
Officials say this fire was caused by someone disposing of hot coals too close to the fence.
“LFR would like to remind citizens to properly dispose of grilling charcoals in a non-combustible container, douse the coals with water until cool, and store the container away from anything that could catch on fire.”
