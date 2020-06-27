TABC says restaurants, certain bars can mix drinks and sell to go

While new actions to contain the spread of COVID-19 limit on-premise service of alcohol, a new statutory waiver approved by the governor today allows restaurants and certain bars with a Mixed Beverage Permit to sell mixed drinks to go and for delivery. Under the waiver, these businesses may sell drinks containing distilled spirits mixed and sealed by the business itself. Previously, mixed drinks to go were prohibited under the Alcoholic Beverage Code. However, the governor’s action temporarily waives that law.