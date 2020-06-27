Texas Tech lands grad-transfer from national champion LSU

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Saturday evening, Texas Tech got a commit from LSU grad-transfer, Eric Monroe.
Monroe contributed to the Tigers national championship run last season, appearing in 12 games, recording six solo tackles, one assisted tackle, and one tackle for a loss. LSU beat Clemson in the national championship game back in January, 42-25.
In a back-up safety and special teams contributing role, he played in a total of 29 games during his three season in Baton Rouge. Over that time he racked up 21 total tackles, one tackle for a loss, and two pass deflections.
Monroe was listed as a top 50 recruit by 247 sports coming out of high school and was considered one of the top five safeties in the country at the time.
He redshirted his first year on campus in 2016, then played in 13 games as a red-shirt freshman, including one start against Auburn. He failed to record any statistics his sophomore year, while playing in only four games due to injuries.
Monroe reportedly entered the transfer portal last week, and could help sure up the Red Raider secondary that lost their starting safety and player with the third most tackles a season ago, in Douglas Coleman III.
Monroe is the second SEC grad-transfer Tech has added after the addition of former Alabama running back, Chadarius Townsend.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.