City of Lubbock to expand COVID-19 testing at Patterson Library

In addition to expanded testing at the Patterson site, the Texas Department of Emergency Management (TDEM) is hosting testing sites at Hodges Elementary School Gym, located at 5001 Avenue P, and Rodgers Park Gymnasium, located at 3300 Auburn. These sites will be open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. for the next three weeks. No appointment or registration is required at the TDEM locations.