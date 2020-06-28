Early voting for July 14 Texas runoff election starts Monday, June 29

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, June 29 will be the first day of the extended early voting period for special and runoff elections scheduled for July 14. Early voting will run through July 10.
Gov. Abbott made the proclamation moving this election back from May 26 on March 20, as part of the Texas COVID-19 response. The early voting period originally scheduled for July 6 is now starting a week early.
