Early voting for July 14 Texas runoff election starts Monday, June 29
Sign at Lubbock voting location (Source: KCBD Photo)
By KCBD Staff | June 28, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT - Updated June 28 at 4:42 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, June 29 will be the first day of the extended early voting period for special and runoff elections scheduled for July 14. Early voting will run through July 10.

Gov. Abbott made the proclamation moving this election back from May 26 on March 20, as part of the Texas COVID-19 response. The early voting period originally scheduled for July 6 is now starting a week early.

LINK: Early voting locations

LINK: Voter ID requirements

LINK: Sample ballot lookup

