Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance Convention recruiting plaintiffs for suit against State of Texas

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Bar & Nightclub Alliance Convention is recruiting members to join a lawsuit against the State of Texas in response to Governor Abbott’s order closing Texas bars.
The TBNA has retained legal counsel and is inviting bar owners to join their suit.
Governor Abbott issued his executive order on Friday, ordering bars to close and rolling back restaurant capacity to 50 percent.
We’ll update this story with any official response that comes in.
