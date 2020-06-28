Thousands of dollars in fireworks stolen from Lubbock-Cooper Band Boosters Saturday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock-Cooper Band Booster organization tells KCBD its firework stand at Slide Road and 146th Street was burglarized Saturday night, costing them thousands of dollars in lost fireworks, cash and supplies.
The theft was discovered Sunday morning by a worker who stays on site.
According to the Band Booster President Chris Caniglia, over the past several years between two firework stand locations, the nonprofit organization has been able to raise about $12,000 for a variety of initiatives like feeding the band, Senior honors and a band banquet.
This year, due to the loss, the organization believes it will only be able to cover the costs of operating the stands, even if it sells out of the remaining fireworks.
"It hurts us because we're going to have to pay for the lost fireworks," Caniglia said. "We'll have to pay for what was taken out of what we make. It breaks my heart for the kids because we do it for the kids to support them. Hopefully, the community will rally around us and pick us up a little bit. It stings a little bit because I know how hard these kids work."
The organization said it filed a report with the Lubbock County Sheriff's Office and asks for any information about possible suspects to be made to authorities.
You can support the organization by donating or purchasing fireworks at their stands.
For more information, visit their website at: lcpbandboosters.org
