City of Lubbock’s Health Department adding COVID-19 screening sites

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Monday, the City of Lubbock’s Health Department is reminding citizens about the many COVID-19 screening sites across the city.
Katherine Wells, the Public Health Director for The City Of Lubbock’s Health Department said even though the city lost the largest testing site in the community on Friday, there are other screening sites opening to help test citizens.
Related Story: Test shortages force closure of UMC Drive-Up Screening
"I think we'll be able to make up for that loss of that testing site," said Wells.
Wells said the Texas Department Of Emergency Management, will be opening two testing locations on Wednesday.
Texas Department Of Emergency Management walk up screening locations and dates:
Hodges Elementary Gym
5001 Avenue P
7/1, 7/2, 7/8, 7/9, 7/15 & 7/16
10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. each day
Rogers Park Gymnasium
3300 Auburn
7/1, 7/2, 7/8, 7/9, 7/15 & 7/16
10:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. each day
"They will stand up to clinics twice a week for the next three weeks to help us improve testing capabilities," said Wells.
That screening location will take “walk up’s.” Wells explains, “you’ll park in the parking lot, and you’ll go in and you’ll register, and then they will do the test. There is no pre-registration required.”
Wells said there are many other COVID screening locations across Lubbock, including at the Patterson Library. She said anyone with signs or symptoms of COVID should go get tested.
Wells describes those signs and symptoms, “headache, fever stuffy nose, loss of taste or smell. We’re also seeing people with—diarrhea is now considered one of the symptoms-- so any of that. General not feeling well, you believe you were exposed to COVID, we recommend that you do get tested.”
Wells recommends before heading to a testing site, be sure to double-check what you need to bring.
“For both the health department one (site), and the Texas Department Emergency Management- it makes it easier if you can bring your driver’s license. That is not required,” said Wells. “Any of the ones that are in a doctor’s office, you expect to bring everything you normally would to the doctor- driver’s license, insurance information.”
A nasal swab is collected for the test… and some sites can have results back in about 15 minutes.
“Theres two different types of tests out there. One is a 15-minute rapid test, and that’s available in many of the doctor’s offices. The other one is the PCR test that gets sent out to a laboratory.”
Wells said those test results typically come back in 24-48 hours. Those waiting on test results are asked to self-quarantine until results are in.
“Once you get those test results, you’ll be notified by the health department, especially if you’re positive and talk through what you need to do,” said Wells. “It’s very important that individuals who think they have signs or symptoms of COVID, and they’re waiting for a test to make sure they stay quarantined. They shouldn’t be out and about in the community, don’t go to work. It’s very important to stay home because if you are COVID positive we don’t want you spreading it to others.”
You can see the City of Lubbock’s list of testing locations by clicking here.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.