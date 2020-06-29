Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the days prior.
- There are now 1,160 active cases of the virus.
- Of those cases, 41 people are hospitalized; 19 of them in the ICU.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 57 new cases on Sunday, 41 in hospital
A new disaster declaration is in effect in Lubbock that requires employees of area businesses to wear masks when they cannot stay six feet away from others.
- Face coverings are also required in all city facilities.
- This policy will stay in effect through July 28.
- Read more on that policy here: City Council approves new requirements for face coverings, large gatherings
Early voting beings today for the primary runoff elections.
- Voters can expect safety precautions at the polls to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.
- Early voting runs until July 10. Election day is July 14.
- Read more on those voting precautions and a look at what is on the ballot here: Early voting for July 14 Texas runoff election starts Monday
The State of Texas is recording a slight decrease in the number of new daily COVID cases and hospitalizations.
- The 17-day increase in hospitalizations has ended with a slight decrease reported Sunday.
- New daily cases are also on a three-day decrease.
- Read more here: Texas reports sixth consecutive day of more than 5,000 new coronavirus cases
