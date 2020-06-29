Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

County sees decrease in COVID cases, mask policy goes into effect in Lubbock, early voting for runoff election begins today

Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | June 29, 2020 at 6:06 AM CDT - Updated June 29 at 6:06 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reported 57 new cases of COVID-19, a decrease from the days prior.

A new disaster declaration is in effect in Lubbock that requires employees of area businesses to wear masks when they cannot stay six feet away from others.

Early voting beings today for the primary runoff elections.

The State of Texas is recording a slight decrease in the number of new daily COVID cases and hospitalizations.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.