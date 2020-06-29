Katherine Wells provides COVID-19 update before holiday weekend

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - With millions cooped up at home for so many months, this holiday weekend is expected to be a busy one for families wanting to escape their home town.
Even if the trip is to take a road trip to see extended family and friends, it is important to remain cautious.
Katherine wells at the Lubbock health department says the safest way to travel is to stick with your own family network that you’ve been exposed to already.
When you travel it is important to think through where you’re going and who will be there.
Katherine Wells said, “If you are staying in a hotel or gathering with people not in your close network of people then important to wear your mask and practice social distancing, you know, follow through with all those hand hygine things that we’ve been talking about this whole time. i know people want to go out, but we really need to limit the size of the groups we are with.”
The cdc maps out the number of reported cases across the country and state health departments will list the estimated active cases by county.
There are many resources you can check to help you understand the risk of certain areas before you pack up and go.
You can find all the updated COVID-19 information at the links below.
