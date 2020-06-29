KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lilly

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lilly, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lilly is a 3-year-old tan and white pit mix who arrived at the shelter in May.
She is thought to already be house-broken. Once she warms up to people she won’t leave their side.
Lilly’s adoption fees for Monday, June 29, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
