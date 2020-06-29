Levelland Early Settlers Day Festival postponed to September

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Levelland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors and Staff have announced that the 59th Annual Early Settlers Day Festival and Community Celebration have been postponed due to the risks of COVID-19.
The event that is normally held on the second Saturday in July has been moved to Saturday, September 19.
In a press release issued Monday, Jim Mara, Chairman of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said “the safety and health of our patrons, attendees, volunteers, vendors and staff are our number one priority. At this time, it is a huge risk having large groups together anywhere. Many of the vendors for our event come from areas in the state and region that are showing increased cases of the COVID. We do not want to chance the well being of our community. Our hope is that the environment will be safer for large events by September, if not; necessary considerations and adjustments will be made accordingly closer to that date.”
The release states the Board of Directors considered carefully before announcing the event’s move. Chamber of Commerce officials sought out expertise from event insurance providers, the Texas Chamber of Commerce Professionals and Texas Festival & Events authorities prior to recommending the decision of a date change.
Mary Siders, President of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, said that fall is an active time in West Texas and several elements were considered like other event dates that would compete for their vendors, as well as high school and Texas Tech football.
According to the release, the Levelland Chamber of Commerce has organized and hosted this event as an annual fundraiser for its programs and has been discussing possible date changes prior to the onset of the COVID. Siders said, “vendor numbers and attendees have been on decline due to the temperatures on summer pavement, so this will allow us that chance to make a move to a cooler date. In addition, many new attractions planned for July canceled due to the COVID so our hope is that they will be able to join us for the September date.”
The release says registered vendors will have the option of transferring their registration to the new date of September 19, 2020 or be issued a refund.
The Chamber of Commerce staff will visit with event sponsors allowing options desired.
For questions or more details, contact the Levelland Chamber of Commerce at 806-894-3157.
Updated details can be found at www.levelland.com/events
