Levelland Early Settlers Day Festival postponed to September

In a press release issued Monday, Jim Mara, Chairman of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors said “the safety and health of our patrons, attendees, volunteers, vendors and staff are our number one priority. At this time, it is a huge risk having large groups together anywhere. Many of the vendors for our event come from areas in the state and region that are showing increased cases of the COVID. We do not want to chance the well being of our community. Our hope is that the environment will be safer for large events by September, if not; necessary considerations and adjustments will be made accordingly closer to that date.”