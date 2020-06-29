Mayor, City of Levelland respond to backlash over social media post

“For the past five years, I have had the privilege of being the Mayor of the City of Levelland, a city that I truly love and cherish. While I love and cherish many things about our community, the most important of all are the people. For this very reason, my heart aches as I have hurt many members of my own community by sharing a post from another individual on my personal Facebook page. It was never my intention to minimize the pain and suffering that African Americans have endured throughout history and are currently enduring. I love all people regardless of race or color. Please know I am truly sorry for the pain that I have caused many of you. The harsh words in that post did not come from my mouth or my heart, and it was my mistake to share them. Because I am a Christian woman, I stand before this community and ask for forgiveness. In my role as Mayor, I am held to the highest standard and there is no excuse for sharing the post that hurt so many of you. While I cannot change the past, I can impact change in the future. Moving forward, I vow to take extra time to think of all of the people that I have been elected to represent. I will consider the tone, language and validity of the information that I post or share on social media. I commit to being a positive part of the important changes we need in not only our community, but our nation. By coming together now and uniting as one, we can better our community and society for generations to come.”