Mayor, City of Levelland respond to backlash over social media post

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner and the City of Levelland have issued statements regarding a Facebook post that the mayor shared on her personal page.
The Levelland & Hockley County News-Press posted statements from the mayor and the City of Levelland on Monday.
Mayor Pinner says she apologizes for sharing the post, and she’s taking this time to consider all the people she’s been elected to represent and also consider " the tone, language and validity of the information” shared on social media.
You can read Mayor Pinner’s full statement below:
“For the past five years, I have had the privilege of being the Mayor of the City of Levelland, a city that I truly love and cherish. While I love and cherish many things about our community, the most important of all are the people. For this very reason, my heart aches as I have hurt many members of my own community by sharing a post from another individual on my personal Facebook page. It was never my intention to minimize the pain and suffering that African Americans have endured throughout history and are currently enduring. I love all people regardless of race or color. Please know I am truly sorry for the pain that I have caused many of you. The harsh words in that post did not come from my mouth or my heart, and it was my mistake to share them. Because I am a Christian woman, I stand before this community and ask for forgiveness. In my role as Mayor, I am held to the highest standard and there is no excuse for sharing the post that hurt so many of you. While I cannot change the past, I can impact change in the future. Moving forward, I vow to take extra time to think of all of the people that I have been elected to represent. I will consider the tone, language and validity of the information that I post or share on social media. I commit to being a positive part of the important changes we need in not only our community, but our nation. By coming together now and uniting as one, we can better our community and society for generations to come.”
The City of Levelland also issued a press release responding to the incident:
“The City of Levelland’s most valuable asset is its tremendous workforce and the community it serves. This community and organization is encompassed by men and women who are committed to excellence in their daily lives. The City of Levelland fosters a culture that embraces a diverse workforce, condemns discrimination in all its forms and takes the lead in providing a safe workplace for all its employees.
The City of Levelland does not condone the offensive Facebook post shared by Mayor Barbra Pinner on her personal Facebook page over the weekend. The post that was shared used unacceptable language and was hurtful to many citizens in our community and employees in our organization. That post is in no way a reflection of the attitudes or beliefs of the City of Levelland’s leadership or staff.
The City of Levelland will continue to encourage and facilitate unity in our community to provide a better way of life for future generations.”
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.