More 100+ temps coming

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -It wasn’t a record, but it was hot in Lubbock with a top temperature of 102 degrees. Most of the South Plains recorded afternoon highs in the 100s, especially from Lubbock to the east. Unfortunately, tomorrow afternoon will again bring highs in the 100+ range for most of the area.
In addition to the heat, gusty and dry southwest winds will continue the threat of wildfires in the region.
Humidity levels will stay low through Wednesday and afternoon temperatures will remain high.
It does appear that afternoon temps will drop slightly beginning Thursday and show remain in the mid 90s through the 4th of July.
However, rain chances remain slim until early next week.
So, if you’re working outside make sure you drink plenty of water, take breaks in the shade or air conditioned areas if possible.
In addition, don’t take pets along in the auto and check the backseat if you’re traveling with youngsters.
Next week’s weather may bring lower temps, at least slightly and some rain chances.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.