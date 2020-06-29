No Covid-19 cases at Grace Campus, owners attribute this to strict protocols

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Chris and Gerianne Moore run the homeless shelter, Grace Campus, and say they’re confident their strict protocols such as asking residents to wear masks, encouraging the usage of hand washing stations, and having people social distance have kept their campus safe.
“We don’t want any Coronavirus out here. I’m afraid that if it got into the homeless population, it would sort of take off so we’re trying to not let that happen here.”
Chris says in mid-March when Covid-19 first struck Lubbock, he was unsure how to keep his residents safe, but they’re happy to know it now works.
Sheena Titus, who has lived at Grace Campus since the beginning of March, two weeks before Covid-19 hit, says masks are important to her.
“I have no intention of getting sick and I know that it’s not just me, but it’s everyone around me. I don’t wear the mask just for myself, but I wear it for everybody else,” said Titus.
Residents are asked to stay on the property if they’re not out working, but Chris says the good news is most people are back at their jobs.
“I know people were getting bored out here and so we put movies to try and entertain but it only works for so long."
Meal times are different too. Instead of everyone seated around tables, administrators established a grab and go system, which involves residents picking up meals at the main office. Chris said this helps alleviate any packed tables at meal times. And when people do sit at tables, residents are asked to leave an empty seat in between each other. And when people are new to Grace Campus, they are asked to quarantine for 14 days.
Chris says that if someone ends up sick at the shelter, they know they will put other plans in place.
Grace Campus is accepting donations of plastic cutlery such as spoons, knives and forks and, also, paper towels. To contact Grace Campus, visit their website, Gracecampus.org or visit their Facebook page.
