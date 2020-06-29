Ruidoso Downs race track cancels all American CowboyFest & other non-racing events

RUIDOSO, New Mexico (Press Release) - Due to continued concern regarding COVID-19 and because of the Public Health Order that is expected to remain in place for some time, Ruidoso Downs Race Track announced the cancellation of the 2020 All American CowboyFest, formerly known as the Lincoln County Cowboy Symposium.
The event, which celebrates the cowboy life and western culture, has taken place every Fall for the past 30 years.
“We waited as long as we felt it was prudent before making this decision as it was our sincere hope that we would be able to find a path forward to holding this event,” said Jeff True, President and General Manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track. “However, it is unrealistic to think that in a few short months, we will be at a point where it is safe to gather in large groups. It is imperative to put the safety of our fans first, and we will always do that.”
In addition to the All American CowboyFest, management at Ruidoso Downs Race Track also announced the cancellation of other non-racing events including the annual Quarter Horse Hall of Fame Induction in July and the AspenCash Motorcycle Rally, another Fall event that takes place annually in mid-September.
“It is disappointing to us as I know it is to fans, but we look forward to welcoming these events back in 2021,” said True.
For more information, please visit RaceRuidoso.com.
