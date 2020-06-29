Ruidoso Downs race track cancels all American CowboyFest & other non-racing events

“We waited as long as we felt it was prudent before making this decision as it was our sincere hope that we would be able to find a path forward to holding this event,” said Jeff True, President and General Manager of Ruidoso Downs Race Track. “However, it is unrealistic to think that in a few short months, we will be at a point where it is safe to gather in large groups. It is imperative to put the safety of our fans first, and we will always do that.”