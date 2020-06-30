All but family bible lost in Woodrow house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Woodrow Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire late Monday night at a home that is now a complete loss, but the family and pets are safe.
Fire Chief Wes Boone says crews were called around 11:35 Monday night in the 17000 block of County Road 2220.
When firefighters arrived, the fire was fully involved in the northeast corner bedroom. It is unknown at this time whether the State Fire Marshall is investigating. The cause of the fire at this time is undetermined.
Sergio Sandoval and his family of four are renting the house. He says only one item was recoverable from the fire, the family’s bible.
Right now the family is sleeping in their neighbor’s camper.
A link to a GoFundMe account to help the family can be found here.
