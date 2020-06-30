Covenant Health COVID-19 testing locations and information

Covenant Health COVID-19 testing locations and information
Covenant Health (Source: Covenant Health)
June 30, 2020 at 2:27 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 2:27 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has provided an updated list of COVID-19 information and testing locations.

· Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.

· Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.

· Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806)725-TEST

· Antibody testing can be scheduled by calling (806)725-6087

LUBBOCK

Adult Patients

Covenant Health Plus

7601 Quaker Ave.

(806) 725-9444

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic

611 N. Frankford Ave.

(806)725-5480

Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Children (18 years and under)

Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care

5202 82nd St.

(806)725-7337

Daily: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

PLAINVIEW

Covenant Health Care Center Plainview

2222 West 24th Street

(806) 291-5100

Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LEVELLAND

Patients will call their provider, either Primary Care Physician, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, and they will screen you for testing. If a patient qualifies for testing, the provider will get them scheduled.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.