Covenant Health COVID-19 testing locations and information

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has provided an updated list of COVID-19 information and testing locations.
· Patients will need to call and make an appointment to be COVD-19 tested.
· Patients will need to bring their ID cards and insurance cards. We are not collecting a co-pay for a COVID-19 screening.
· Patients with questions about COVID-19 questions can call (806)725-TEST
· Antibody testing can be scheduled by calling (806)725-6087
LUBBOCK
Adult Patients
Covenant Health Plus
7601 Quaker Ave.
(806) 725-9444
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Saturday: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Covenant Medical Group Northwest Clinic
611 N. Frankford Ave.
(806)725-5480
Monday-Friday (only): 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Children (18 years and under)
Covenant Children’s Pediatric Urgent Care
5202 82nd St.
(806)725-7337
Daily: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
PLAINVIEW
Covenant Health Care Center Plainview
2222 West 24th Street
(806) 291-5100
Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
LEVELLAND
Patients will call their provider, either Primary Care Physician, Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant, and they will screen you for testing. If a patient qualifies for testing, the provider will get them scheduled.
