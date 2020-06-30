COVID-19 contact tracers needed, position is work from home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Workforce Solutions South Plains and the Texas Department of State Health Services announced they are seeking temporary COVID-19 contact tracers.
Contact tracers will work from home, contacting businesses and individuals who have been exposed to the virus, according to Work Force Solutions. Texas Health and Human Services describes contact tracing as a way to slow the spread of infection by contacting and quarantining people who were potentially exposed to the virus.
The hourly pay ranges between $14 and $19 an hour, according to the career center. People who have been furloughed from their job are encouraged to apply because the position is temporary.
There are 49 positions available in the South Plains.
If you are interested, contact Workforce Solutions at (806)765-5038.
