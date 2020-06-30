Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 54 new COVID cases, Texas hospitalizations increase again, IRS not extending tax deadline

By Michael Cantu | June 30, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated June 30 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 54 new COVID-19 cases.

  • Of those cases, 41 are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are in the ICU.
  • Lubbock’s Health Department Director, Katherine Wells said, this decrease in reported cases is because testing clinics were closed over the weekend.
  • Hear what she said here: Katherine Wells provides COVID-19 update before holiday weekend

The number of hospitalized Texans with COVID has gone up.

Early voting continues today for the primary runoff elections.

Those who have not filed their taxes have about two weeks to get it done.

