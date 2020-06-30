Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County added 54 new COVID-19 cases.
- Of those cases, 41 are hospitalized and 19 of those patients are in the ICU.
- Lubbock’s Health Department Director, Katherine Wells said, this decrease in reported cases is because testing clinics were closed over the weekend.
- Hear what she said here: Katherine Wells provides COVID-19 update before holiday weekend
The number of hospitalized Texans with COVID has gone up.
- Now, there are 5,913 people in Texas hospitals with the virus.
- That is the highest number of hospitalized so far.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: More than 5,900 patients in Texas are hospitalized with coronavirus, a record-breaking number
Early voting continues today for the primary runoff elections.
- So far, 983 people have cast a ballot in Lubbock County.
- Early voting runs through July 10 and Election Day is July 14.
- Read more: Early voting for July 14 Texas runoff election
Those who have not filed their taxes have about two weeks to get it done.
- The IRS says it will not extend its July 15 deadline to file or pay taxes.
- The original April 15 deadline was extended because of the pandemic.
- Read more here: IRS is not extending tax deadline: 2019 returns must be filed by July 15
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.